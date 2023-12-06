10 Zlotych 1996 MW "Stanislaw Mikolajczyk" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1996 "Stanislaw Mikolajczyk" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1688 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 420. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

