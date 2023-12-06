Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1996 MW "Stanislaw Mikolajczyk" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1996 MW "Stanislaw Mikolajczyk" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 1996 MW "Stanislaw Mikolajczyk" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,4907 oz) 15,2625 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 13,500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1996
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1996 "Stanislaw Mikolajczyk" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1688 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 420. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 115 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1996 MW "Stanislaw Mikolajczyk" at auction Numis Poland - December 6, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1996 MW "Stanislaw Mikolajczyk" at auction Numis Poland - December 6, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date December 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1996 MW "Stanislaw Mikolajczyk" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1996 MW "Stanislaw Mikolajczyk" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1996 MW "Stanislaw Mikolajczyk" at auction Numis Poland - July 12, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1996 MW "Stanislaw Mikolajczyk" at auction Numis Poland - July 12, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1996 MW "Stanislaw Mikolajczyk" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1996 MW "Stanislaw Mikolajczyk" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1996 MW "Stanislaw Mikolajczyk" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1996 MW "Stanislaw Mikolajczyk" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1996 MW "Stanislaw Mikolajczyk" at auction Numedux - January 27, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1996 MW "Stanislaw Mikolajczyk" at auction Numedux - January 27, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date January 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1996 MW "Stanislaw Mikolajczyk" at auction Numis Poland - December 7, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1996 MW "Stanislaw Mikolajczyk" at auction Numis Poland - December 7, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date December 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1996 MW "Stanislaw Mikolajczyk" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1996 MW "Stanislaw Mikolajczyk" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1996 MW "Stanislaw Mikolajczyk" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1996 MW "Stanislaw Mikolajczyk" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1996 MW "Stanislaw Mikolajczyk" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1996 MW "Stanislaw Mikolajczyk" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1996 "Stanislaw Mikolajczyk", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

