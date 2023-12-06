Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 1996 MW "Stanislaw Mikolajczyk" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,4907 oz) 15,2625 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 13,500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1996
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1996 "Stanislaw Mikolajczyk" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1688 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 420. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- Gärtner (2)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numis Poland (4)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WCN (11)
- Wójcicki (6)
Seller Numis Poland
Date December 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date January 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date December 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1996 "Stanislaw Mikolajczyk", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search