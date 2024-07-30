Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200 Zlotych 1996 MW RK "Henryk Sienkiewicz" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 200 Zlotych 1996 MW RK "Henryk Sienkiewicz" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 200 Zlotych 1996 MW RK "Henryk Sienkiewicz" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage PROOF 1,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 1996
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 1996 "Henryk Sienkiewicz" with mark MW RK. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1066 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 7,500. Bidding took place March 9, 2018.

Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (14)
  • Numimarket (5)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • WCN (10)
Poland 200 Zlotych 1996 MW RK "Henryk Sienkiewicz" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1996 MW RK "Henryk Sienkiewicz" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1261 $
Price in auction currency 5100 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 1996 MW RK "Henryk Sienkiewicz" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1996 MW RK "Henryk Sienkiewicz" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1211 $
Price in auction currency 4900 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 1996 MW RK "Henryk Sienkiewicz" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1996 MW RK "Henryk Sienkiewicz" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1996 MW RK "Henryk Sienkiewicz" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1996 MW RK "Henryk Sienkiewicz" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1996 MW RK "Henryk Sienkiewicz" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1996 MW RK "Henryk Sienkiewicz" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1996 MW RK "Henryk Sienkiewicz" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 1996 MW RK "Henryk Sienkiewicz" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1996 MW RK "Henryk Sienkiewicz" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 1996 MW RK "Henryk Sienkiewicz" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 15, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1996 MW RK "Henryk Sienkiewicz" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1996 MW RK "Henryk Sienkiewicz" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1996 MW RK "Henryk Sienkiewicz" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1996 MW RK "Henryk Sienkiewicz" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1996 MW RK "Henryk Sienkiewicz" at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 1996 MW RK "Henryk Sienkiewicz" at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1996 MW RK "Henryk Sienkiewicz" at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 1996 MW RK "Henryk Sienkiewicz" at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1996 MW RK "Henryk Sienkiewicz" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 1996 MW RK "Henryk Sienkiewicz" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1996 MW RK "Henryk Sienkiewicz" at auction Numimarket - June 2, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 1996 MW RK "Henryk Sienkiewicz" at auction Numimarket - June 2, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date June 2, 2020
Condition PF69 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1996 MW RK "Henryk Sienkiewicz" at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Poland 200 Zlotych 1996 MW RK "Henryk Sienkiewicz" at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1996 MW RK "Henryk Sienkiewicz" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2018
Poland 200 Zlotych 1996 MW RK "Henryk Sienkiewicz" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1996 MW RK "Henryk Sienkiewicz" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland 200 Zlotych 1996 MW RK "Henryk Sienkiewicz" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1996 MW RK "Henryk Sienkiewicz" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland 200 Zlotych 1996 MW RK "Henryk Sienkiewicz" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1996 "Henryk Sienkiewicz", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

