200 Zlotych 1996 MW RK "Henryk Sienkiewicz" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage PROOF 1,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 1996
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 1996 "Henryk Sienkiewicz" with mark MW RK. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1066 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 7,500. Bidding took place March 9, 2018.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1261 $
Price in auction currency 5100 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1211 $
Price in auction currency 4900 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date June 2, 2020
Condition PF69 GCN
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
