200 Zlotych 1996 MW RK "Henryk Sienkiewicz" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 1996 "Henryk Sienkiewicz" with mark MW RK. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1066 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 7,500. Bidding took place March 9, 2018.

