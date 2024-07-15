Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 1996 MW NR "Hedgehog" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 1996 MW NR "Hedgehog" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 1996 MW NR "Hedgehog" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 31,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,9249 oz) 28,7675 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 18,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1996
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (97)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1996 "Hedgehog" with mark MW NR. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 903 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,100. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.

Poland 20 Zlotych 1996 MW NR "Hedgehog" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 159 USD
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
221 $
Price in auction currency 880 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1996 MW NR "Hedgehog" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1996 MW NR "Hedgehog" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1996 MW NR "Hedgehog" at auction Karamitsos - April 14, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1996 MW NR "Hedgehog" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1996 MW NR "Hedgehog" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1996 MW NR "Hedgehog" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1996 MW NR "Hedgehog" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1996 MW NR "Hedgehog" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1996 MW NR "Hedgehog" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1996 MW NR "Hedgehog" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1996 MW NR "Hedgehog" at auction Erwin Dietrich - November 26, 2023
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date November 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1996 MW NR "Hedgehog" at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1996 MW NR "Hedgehog" at auction CoinsNB - October 28, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1996 MW NR "Hedgehog" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1996 MW NR "Hedgehog" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1996 MW NR "Hedgehog" at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1996 "Hedgehog", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 1996 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 20 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
