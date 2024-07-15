20 Zlotych 1996 MW NR "Hedgehog" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1996 "Hedgehog" with mark MW NR. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 903 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,100. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.

