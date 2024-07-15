Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 1996 MW NR "Hedgehog" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 31,1 g
- Pure silver (0,9249 oz) 28,7675 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 18,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 1996
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (97)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1996 "Hedgehog" with mark MW NR. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 903 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,100. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 159 USD
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date November 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1996 "Hedgehog", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
