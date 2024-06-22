Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1996 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 2 Zlote 1996 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 2 Zlote 1996 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 8б15 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 200,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1996
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (164)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1996 "Sigismund II Augustus" with mark MW ET. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2528 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,300. Bidding took place June 26, 2021.

Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
166 $
Price in auction currency 660 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1996 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1996 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
148 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1996 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1996 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1996 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1996 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1996 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1996 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1996 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1996 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1996 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1996 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1996 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1996 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1996 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction NumisCorner - June 16, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1996 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction NumisCorner - June 16, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1996 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1996 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1996 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1996 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1996 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1996 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1996 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1996 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1996 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1996 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1996 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1996 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1996 "Sigismund II Augustus", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

