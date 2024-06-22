2 Zlote 1996 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1996 "Sigismund II Augustus" with mark MW ET. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2528 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,300. Bidding took place June 26, 2021.

