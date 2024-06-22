Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 1996 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 8б15 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 200,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1996
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (164)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1996 "Sigismund II Augustus" with mark MW ET. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2528 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,300. Bidding took place June 26, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
148 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
