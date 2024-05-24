Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 1996 MW NR "Hedgehog" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 8б15 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 300,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1996
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (105)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1996 "Hedgehog" with mark MW NR. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2794 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place March 19, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 1996 "Hedgehog", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
