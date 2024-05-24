Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1996 MW NR "Hedgehog" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 2 Zlote 1996 MW NR "Hedgehog" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 2 Zlote 1996 MW NR "Hedgehog" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 8б15 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 300,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1996
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (105)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1996 "Hedgehog" with mark MW NR. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2794 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place March 19, 2022.

Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 135 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 135 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1996 MW NR "Hedgehog" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1996 MW NR "Hedgehog" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1996 MW NR "Hedgehog" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1996 MW NR "Hedgehog" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1996 MW NR "Hedgehog" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1996 MW NR "Hedgehog" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1996 MW NR "Hedgehog" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1996 MW NR "Hedgehog" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1996 MW NR "Hedgehog" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1996 "Hedgehog", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

