2 Zlote 1996 MW NR "Hedgehog" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1996 "Hedgehog" with mark MW NR. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2794 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place March 19, 2022.

