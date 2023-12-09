Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1996 MW RK "Henryk Sienkiewicz" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 2 Zlote 1996 MW RK "Henryk Sienkiewicz" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 2 Zlote 1996 MW RK "Henryk Sienkiewicz" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 8,15 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 300,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1996
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (59)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1996 "Henryk Sienkiewicz" with mark MW RK. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 679 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place February 18, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (5)
  • Karbownik (2)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (13)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (29)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (7)
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1996 MW RK "Henryk Sienkiewicz" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1996 MW RK "Henryk Sienkiewicz" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1996 MW RK "Henryk Sienkiewicz" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1996 MW RK "Henryk Sienkiewicz" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1996 MW RK "Henryk Sienkiewicz" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1996 MW RK "Henryk Sienkiewicz" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1996 MW RK "Henryk Sienkiewicz" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1996 MW RK "Henryk Sienkiewicz" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1996 MW RK "Henryk Sienkiewicz" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1996 MW RK "Henryk Sienkiewicz" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1996 MW RK "Henryk Sienkiewicz" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1996 MW RK "Henryk Sienkiewicz" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS65 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1996 MW RK "Henryk Sienkiewicz" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1996 MW RK "Henryk Sienkiewicz" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1996 MW RK "Henryk Sienkiewicz" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1996 MW RK "Henryk Sienkiewicz" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1996 "Henryk Sienkiewicz", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 1996 All Polish coins Polish brass coins Polish coins 2 Zlote Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search