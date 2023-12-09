2 Zlote 1996 MW RK "Henryk Sienkiewicz" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1996 "Henryk Sienkiewicz" with mark MW RK. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 679 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place February 18, 2023.

