Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 1996 MW RK "Henryk Sienkiewicz" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 8,15 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 300,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1996
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (59)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1996 "Henryk Sienkiewicz" with mark MW RK. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 679 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place February 18, 2023.
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 1996 "Henryk Sienkiewicz", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
