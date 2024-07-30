Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
200 Zlotych 1996 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9999)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure gold (0,4983 oz) 15,4985 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 2,500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 1996
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Bullion
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 1996 "White-tailed eagle" with mark MW NR. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3285 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
895 $
Price in auction currency 3400 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
1026 $
Price in auction currency 3800 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition MS70 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1996 "White-tailed eagle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
