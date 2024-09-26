20 Groszy 1996 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 1996 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1681 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 60. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) Service NGC (1)