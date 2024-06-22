10 Zlotych 1996 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus". Bust portrait (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1996 "Sigismund II Augustus" with mark MW ET. Bust portrait. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2002 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,300. Bidding took place December 15, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (45) UNC (17) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) PF70 (1) PF69 (5) PF68 (5) ULTRA CAMEO (7) Service GCN (3) NGC (5) PCG (1) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

BAC (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (7)

COINSNET (2)

Gärtner (3)

Heritage Eur (1)

Marciniak (4)

Niemczyk (11)

Numedux (1)

NUMIS Klitończyk (1)

Numis Poland (3)

NumisCorner (1)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

Teutoburger (2)

WAG (1)

WCN (14)

Wójcicki (9)