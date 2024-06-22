Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1996 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus". Bust portrait (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Variety: Bust portrait

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1996 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" Bust portrait - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 1996 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" Bust portrait - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,4907 oz) 15,2625 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 13,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1996
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (64)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1996 "Sigismund II Augustus" with mark MW ET. Bust portrait. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2002 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,300. Bidding took place December 15, 2018.

Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 270 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1996 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1996 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1996 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction NumisCorner - June 16, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1996 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1996 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1996 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1996 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1996 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1996 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1996 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - May 19, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1996 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - May 19, 2024
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date May 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1996 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1996 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1996 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1996 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1996 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1996 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1996 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1996 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PF69 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1996 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1996 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1996 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1996 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition PF68 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1996 "Sigismund II Augustus", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

