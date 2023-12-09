Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1996 MW AN "Lidzbark Castle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 2 Zlote 1996 MW AN "Lidzbark Castle" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 2 Zlote 1996 MW AN "Lidzbark Castle" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 8,15 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 300,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1996
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1996 "Lidzbark Castle" with mark MW AN. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1085 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 400. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Karbownik (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (9)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • WCN (25)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (4)
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 125 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1996 MW AN "Lidzbark Castle" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1996 MW AN "Lidzbark Castle" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1996 MW AN "Lidzbark Castle" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1996 MW AN "Lidzbark Castle" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1996 MW AN "Lidzbark Castle" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1996 MW AN "Lidzbark Castle" at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date August 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date August 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date July 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date July 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1996 MW AN "Lidzbark Castle" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1996 MW AN "Lidzbark Castle" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1996 MW AN "Lidzbark Castle" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1996 MW AN "Lidzbark Castle" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1996 "Lidzbark Castle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

