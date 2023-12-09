2 Zlote 1996 MW AN "Lidzbark Castle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1996 "Lidzbark Castle" with mark MW AN. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1085 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 400. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.

Сondition UNC (44) Condition (slab) MS68 (1) MS67 (4) MS65 (2) Service NGC (6) GIBON (1) PCGS (1)

