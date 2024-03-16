20 Zlotych 1996 MW ET "1000 years of Gdansk" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1996 "1000 years of Gdansk" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1046 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 340. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.

