Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 1996 MW ET "1000 years of Gdansk" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 31,1 g
- Pure silver (0,9249 oz) 28,7675 g
- Diameter 38,61 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 20,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 1996
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1996 "1000 years of Gdansk" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1046 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 340. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bereska (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Niemczyk (7)
- Numedux (1)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- WCN (14)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (6)
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date January 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date December 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1996 "1000 years of Gdansk", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search