20 Zlotych 1996 MW RK "400th Anniversary - Warsaw as Capital City" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 31,1 g
- Pure silver (0,9249 oz) 28,7675 g
- Diameter 38,61 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 16,500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 1996
- Mint Warsaw
Auction Prices (78)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1996 "400th Anniversary - Warsaw as Capital City" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1048 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,300. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
