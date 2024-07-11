Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 1996 MW RK "400th Anniversary - Warsaw as Capital City" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 1996 MW RK "400th Anniversary - Warsaw as Capital City" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 1996 MW RK "400th Anniversary - Warsaw as Capital City" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 31,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,9249 oz) 28,7675 g
  • Diameter 38,61 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 16,500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1996
  • Mint Warsaw
Auction Prices (78)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1996 "400th Anniversary - Warsaw as Capital City" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1048 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,300. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (14)
  • Bereska (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (10)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russiancoin (18)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (16)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (6)
Poland 20 Zlotych 1996 MW RK "400th Anniversary - Warsaw as Capital City" at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 210 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1996 MW RK "400th Anniversary - Warsaw as Capital City" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1996 MW RK "400th Anniversary - Warsaw as Capital City" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1996 MW RK "400th Anniversary - Warsaw as Capital City" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1996 MW RK "400th Anniversary - Warsaw as Capital City" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1996 MW RK "400th Anniversary - Warsaw as Capital City" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1996 MW RK "400th Anniversary - Warsaw as Capital City" at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1996 MW RK "400th Anniversary - Warsaw as Capital City" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1996 MW RK "400th Anniversary - Warsaw as Capital City" at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1996 MW RK "400th Anniversary - Warsaw as Capital City" at auction Russiancoin - March 21, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1996 MW RK "400th Anniversary - Warsaw as Capital City" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1996 MW RK "400th Anniversary - Warsaw as Capital City" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1996 MW RK "400th Anniversary - Warsaw as Capital City" at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1996 MW RK "400th Anniversary - Warsaw as Capital City" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Poland 20 Zlotych 1996 MW RK "400th Anniversary - Warsaw as Capital City" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1996 "400th Anniversary - Warsaw as Capital City", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 1996 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 20 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search