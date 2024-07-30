Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
100 Zlotych 1996 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9999)
- Weight 7,78 g
- Pure gold (0,2501 oz) 7,7792 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 2,500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1996
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Bullion
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1996 "White-tailed eagle" with mark MW NR. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 249 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,700. Bidding took place June 11, 2017.
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
439 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
390 $
Price in auction currency 24000 RUB
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date September 2, 2017
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1996 "White-tailed eagle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
