Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100 Zlotych 1996 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 100 Zlotych 1996 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 100 Zlotych 1996 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9999)
  • Weight 7,78 g
  • Pure gold (0,2501 oz) 7,7792 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 2,500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1996
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Bullion
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1996 "White-tailed eagle" with mark MW NR. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 249 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,700. Bidding took place June 11, 2017.

Poland 100 Zlotych 1996 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
439 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1996 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
390 $
Price in auction currency 24000 RUB
Poland 100 Zlotych 1996 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1996 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1996 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1996 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1996 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1996 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Marciniak - September 2, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date September 2, 2017
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1996 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Marciniak - June 11, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date June 11, 2017
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1996 "White-tailed eagle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

