10 Zlotych 1996 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus". Half-length portrait (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Variety: Half-length portrait
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,4907 oz) 15,2625 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 5,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1996
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (63)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1996 "Sigismund II Augustus" with mark MW ET. Half-length portrait. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 614 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place February 25, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
321 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 12, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition PF69 GCN
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date January 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1996 "Sigismund II Augustus", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
