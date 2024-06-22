Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1996 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus". Half-length portrait (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Variety: Half-length portrait

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1996 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" Half-length portrait - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 1996 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" Half-length portrait - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,4907 oz) 15,2625 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1996
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (63)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1996 "Sigismund II Augustus" with mark MW ET. Half-length portrait. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 614 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place February 25, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Marciniak (6)
  • Niemczyk (17)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numis Poland (4)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WCN (10)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (10)
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
276 $
Price in auction currency 1100 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
321 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 12, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition PF69 GCN
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date January 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1996 MW ET "Sigismund II Augustus" at auction Numis Poland - December 7, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date December 7, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
