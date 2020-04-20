Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Zlotych 2008 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 2008 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 406 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 950. Bidding took place April 19, 2020.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
