Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Zlotych 2008 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 5 Zlotych 2008 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 5 Zlotych 2008 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel + Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Mintage UNC 5,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 2008
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 2008 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 406 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 950. Bidding took place April 19, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
Poland 5 Zlotych 2008 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 2008 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 2008 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 2008 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 2008 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 2008 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 2008 MW at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Poland 5 Zlotych 2008 MW at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 2008 MW at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Poland 5 Zlotych 2008 MW at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 2008 MW at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Poland 5 Zlotych 2008 MW at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 2008 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

