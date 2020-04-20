5 Zlotych 2008 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 2008 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 406 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 950. Bidding took place April 19, 2020.

