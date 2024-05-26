Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 2016 MW "Schilling and Thaler of Stephen Bathory" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Diameter 38,61 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 20,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 2016
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2016 "Schilling and Thaler of Stephen Bathory" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5839 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place March 4, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (2)
- COINSNET (1)
- Numedux (1)
- NUMIS Klitończyk (1)
- Numis Poland (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (10)
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date May 19, 2024
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date April 6, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date May 13, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2016 "Schilling and Thaler of Stephen Bathory", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search