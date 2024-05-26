Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 2016 MW "Schilling and Thaler of Stephen Bathory" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 2016 MW "Schilling and Thaler of Stephen Bathory" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 2016 MW "Schilling and Thaler of Stephen Bathory" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Salon Numizmatyczny Mateusz Wójcicki

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38,61 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 20,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 2016
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2016 "Schilling and Thaler of Stephen Bathory" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5839 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place March 4, 2023.

Poland 20 Zlotych 2016 MW "Schilling and Thaler of Stephen Bathory" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 2016 MW "Schilling and Thaler of Stephen Bathory" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 2016 MW "Schilling and Thaler of Stephen Bathory" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - May 19, 2024
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date May 19, 2024
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2016 MW "Schilling and Thaler of Stephen Bathory" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2016 MW "Schilling and Thaler of Stephen Bathory" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2016 MW "Schilling and Thaler of Stephen Bathory" at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2016 MW "Schilling and Thaler of Stephen Bathory" at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2016 MW "Schilling and Thaler of Stephen Bathory" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2016 MW "Schilling and Thaler of Stephen Bathory" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2016 MW "Schilling and Thaler of Stephen Bathory" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2016 MW "Schilling and Thaler of Stephen Bathory" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2016 MW "Schilling and Thaler of Stephen Bathory" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2016 MW "Schilling and Thaler of Stephen Bathory" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2016 MW "Schilling and Thaler of Stephen Bathory" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2016 MW "Schilling and Thaler of Stephen Bathory" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2016 MW "Schilling and Thaler of Stephen Bathory" at auction Numis Poland - April 6, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date April 6, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2016 MW "Schilling and Thaler of Stephen Bathory" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2016 MW "Schilling and Thaler of Stephen Bathory" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2016 MW "Schilling and Thaler of Stephen Bathory" at auction Wójcicki - October 21, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2016 MW "Schilling and Thaler of Stephen Bathory" at auction Wójcicki - May 13, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date May 13, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2016 MW "Schilling and Thaler of Stephen Bathory" at auction Rzeszowski DA - March 11, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date March 11, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2016 "Schilling and Thaler of Stephen Bathory", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

