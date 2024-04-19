10 Zlotych 2016 MW "Polish Olympic Team - Rio de Janeiro 2016" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2016 "Polish Olympic Team - Rio de Janeiro 2016" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 352448 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 165. Bidding took place September 15, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (8) UNC (4)