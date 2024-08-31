Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Grosze 2016 (l) (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 2,13 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Mintage UNC 142,741,600

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Grosze
  • Year 2016
  • Mint Royal Mint (Wales)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Grosze 2016 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2016 All Polish coins Polish brass coins Polish coins 2 Grosze Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search