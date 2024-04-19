Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2016 MW "The 35th anniversary of the pacification of the Wujek Coal Mine" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2016 "The 35th anniversary of the pacification of the Wujek Coal Mine" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1865 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 170. Bidding took place September 16, 2023.
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
