10 Zlotych 2016 MW "NBP Money Centre in memory of Slawomir S. Skrzypek" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2016 "NBP Money Centre in memory of Slawomir S. Skrzypek" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 395256 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 105. Bidding took place July 11, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (2)