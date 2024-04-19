Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2016 MW "NBP Money Centre in memory of Slawomir S. Skrzypek" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2016 "NBP Money Centre in memory of Slawomir S. Skrzypek" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 395256 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 105. Bidding took place July 11, 2024.
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2016 "NBP Money Centre in memory of Slawomir S. Skrzypek", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
