Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
50 Zlotych 2016 MW "Alexander Jagiellon" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,999)
- Weight 62,2 g
- Pure silver (1,9978 oz) 62,1378 g
- Diameter 45 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 6,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 50 Zlotych
- Year 2016
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 2016 "Alexander Jagiellon" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2439 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,850. Bidding took place December 9, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (7)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numis Poland (2)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Wójcicki (5)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
237 $
Price in auction currency 950 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
459 $
Price in auction currency 1850 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2023
Condition MS70 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 21, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS70 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Zlotych 2016 "Alexander Jagiellon", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search