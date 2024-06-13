50 Zlotych 2016 MW "Alexander Jagiellon" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 2016 "Alexander Jagiellon" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2439 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,850. Bidding took place December 9, 2023.

