20 Zlotych 2016 MW "The ducat of Sigismund the Elder" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2016 "The ducat of Sigismund the Elder" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5838 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 800. Bidding took place March 4, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (19) UNC (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) PF70 (6) ULTRA CAMEO (5) Service NGC (5) GCN (1)

Seller All companies

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

COINSNET (2)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (1)

NUMIS Klitończyk (1)

Numis Poland (3)

Stare Monety (1)

WCN (2)

WDA - MiM (2)

Wójcicki (8)