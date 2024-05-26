Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 2016 MW "The ducat of Sigismund the Elder" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 2016 MW "The ducat of Sigismund the Elder" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 2016 MW "The ducat of Sigismund the Elder" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Salon Numizmatyczny Mateusz Wójcicki

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38,61 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 20,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 2016
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2016 "The ducat of Sigismund the Elder" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5838 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 800. Bidding took place March 4, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • NUMIS Klitończyk (1)
  • Numis Poland (3)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (8)
Poland 20 Zlotych 2016 MW "The ducat of Sigismund the Elder" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2016 MW "The ducat of Sigismund the Elder" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 2016 MW "The ducat of Sigismund the Elder" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - May 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2016 MW "The ducat of Sigismund the Elder" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - May 19, 2024
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date May 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2016 MW "The ducat of Sigismund the Elder" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2016 MW "The ducat of Sigismund the Elder" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2016 MW "The ducat of Sigismund the Elder" at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2016 MW "The ducat of Sigismund the Elder" at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2016 MW "The ducat of Sigismund the Elder" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2016 MW "The ducat of Sigismund the Elder" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2016 MW "The ducat of Sigismund the Elder" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2016 MW "The ducat of Sigismund the Elder" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2016 MW "The ducat of Sigismund the Elder" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2016 MW "The ducat of Sigismund the Elder" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2016 MW "The ducat of Sigismund the Elder" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2016 MW "The ducat of Sigismund the Elder" at auction Numis Poland - March 15, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2016 MW "The ducat of Sigismund the Elder" at auction Numis Poland - March 15, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 15, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2016 MW "The ducat of Sigismund the Elder" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2016 MW "The ducat of Sigismund the Elder" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2016 MW "The ducat of Sigismund the Elder" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2016 MW "The ducat of Sigismund the Elder" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2016 MW "The ducat of Sigismund the Elder" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2016 MW "The ducat of Sigismund the Elder" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2016 MW "The ducat of Sigismund the Elder" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2016 MW "The ducat of Sigismund the Elder" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2016 MW "The ducat of Sigismund the Elder" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2016 MW "The ducat of Sigismund the Elder" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2016 MW "The ducat of Sigismund the Elder" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2016 MW "The ducat of Sigismund the Elder" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2016 MW "The ducat of Sigismund the Elder" at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2016 MW "The ducat of Sigismund the Elder" at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2016 MW "The ducat of Sigismund the Elder" at auction Numis Poland - April 6, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2016 MW "The ducat of Sigismund the Elder" at auction Numis Poland - April 6, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date April 6, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2016 MW "The ducat of Sigismund the Elder" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2016 MW "The ducat of Sigismund the Elder" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2016 MW "The ducat of Sigismund the Elder" at auction Wójcicki - October 21, 2020
Poland 20 Zlotych 2016 MW "The ducat of Sigismund the Elder" at auction Wójcicki - October 21, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2016 "The ducat of Sigismund the Elder", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2016 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 20 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search