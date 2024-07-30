200 Zlotych 2016 MW "Polish Olympic Team - Rio de Janeiro 2016" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2016 "Polish Olympic Team - Rio de Janeiro 2016" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 928 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 3,000. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.

