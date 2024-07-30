Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200 Zlotych 2016 MW "Polish Olympic Team - Rio de Janeiro 2016" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 200 Zlotych 2016 MW "Polish Olympic Team - Rio de Janeiro 2016" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 200 Zlotych 2016 MW "Polish Olympic Team - Rio de Janeiro 2016" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: NBP

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 2,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 2016
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2016 "Polish Olympic Team - Rio de Janeiro 2016" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 928 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 3,000. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 200 Zlotych 2016 MW "Polish Olympic Team - Rio de Janeiro 2016" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 2016 MW "Polish Olympic Team - Rio de Janeiro 2016" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
705 $
Price in auction currency 3000 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 2016 MW "Polish Olympic Team - Rio de Janeiro 2016" at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Poland 200 Zlotych 2016 MW "Polish Olympic Team - Rio de Janeiro 2016" at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 2016 "Polish Olympic Team - Rio de Janeiro 2016", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2016 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 200 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search