Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Zlotych 2019 "The Monuments of Frombork" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 5 Zlotych 2019 "The Monuments of Frombork" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 5 Zlotych 2019 "The Monuments of Frombork" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel + Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Mintage UNC 1,200,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 2019
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 2019 "The Monuments of Frombork". This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 894 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 950. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.

Poland 5 Zlotych 2019 "The Monuments of Frombork" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 2019 "The Monuments of Frombork", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

