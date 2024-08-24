5 Zlotych 2019 "The Monuments of Frombork" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 2019 "The Monuments of Frombork". This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 894 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 950. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.

