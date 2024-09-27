Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 2019

Circulation coins

Obverse 5 Zlotych 2019 MW
Reverse 5 Zlotych 2019 MW
5 Zlotych 2019 MW
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote 2019 MW
Reverse 2 Zlote 2019 MW
2 Zlote 2019 MW
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Zloty 2019 MW
Reverse 1 Zloty 2019 MW
1 Zloty 2019 MW
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 50 Groszy 2019 MW
Reverse 50 Groszy 2019 MW
50 Groszy 2019 MW
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 20 Groszy 2019 MW
Reverse 20 Groszy 2019 MW
20 Groszy 2019 MW
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 10 Groszy 2019 MW
Reverse 10 Groszy 2019 MW
10 Groszy 2019 MW
Average price
Sales
0 0

Gold commemorative coins

Obverse 500 Zlotych 2019 Stephen Bathory
Reverse 500 Zlotych 2019 Stephen Bathory
500 Zlotych 2019 Stephen Bathory
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 200 Zlotych 2019 200th Anniversary of the Jan Matejko Academy of Fine Arts in Krakow
Reverse 200 Zlotych 2019 200th Anniversary of the Jan Matejko Academy of Fine Arts in Krakow
200 Zlotych 2019 200th Anniversary of the Jan Matejko Academy of Fine Arts in Krakow
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 200 Zlotych 2019 100th Anniversary of the Catholic University of Lublin
Reverse 200 Zlotych 2019 100th Anniversary of the Catholic University of Lublin
200 Zlotych 2019 100th Anniversary of the Catholic University of Lublin
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 200 Zlotych 2019 100th Anniversary of the University of Poznań
Reverse 200 Zlotych 2019 100th Anniversary of the University of Poznań
200 Zlotych 2019 100th Anniversary of the University of Poznań
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 200 Zlotych 2019 420th Anniversary of the Birth of Hetman Stefan Czarniecki
Reverse 200 Zlotych 2019 420th Anniversary of the Birth of Hetman Stefan Czarniecki
200 Zlotych 2019 420th Anniversary of the Birth of Hetman Stefan Czarniecki
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 100 Zlotych 2019 Wojciech Korfanty
Reverse 100 Zlotych 2019 Wojciech Korfanty
100 Zlotych 2019 Wojciech Korfanty
Average price 580 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 100 Zlotych 2019 The Return of Gold to Poland
Reverse 100 Zlotych 2019 The Return of Gold to Poland
100 Zlotych 2019 The Return of Gold to Poland
Average price
Sales
0 0

Silver commemorative coins

Obverse 50 Zlotych 2019 Stephen Bathory
Reverse 50 Zlotych 2019 Stephen Bathory
50 Zlotych 2019 Stephen Bathory
Average price 270 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 20 Zlotych 2019 450th Anniversary of the Union of Lublin
Reverse 20 Zlotych 2019 450th Anniversary of the Union of Lublin
20 Zlotych 2019 450th Anniversary of the Union of Lublin
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 20 Zlotych 2019 Helena Modrzejewska
Reverse 20 Zlotych 2019 Helena Modrzejewska
20 Zlotych 2019 Helena Modrzejewska
Average price
Sales
0 4
Obverse 20 Zlotych 2019 The szostak (Six grosz) of John III Sobieski
Reverse 20 Zlotych 2019 The szostak (Six grosz) of John III Sobieski
20 Zlotych 2019 The szostak (Six grosz) of John III Sobieski
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 20 Zlotych 2019 Battle of Wizna
Reverse 20 Zlotych 2019 Battle of Wizna
20 Zlotych 2019 Battle of Wizna
Average price
Sales
0 2
Obverse 20 Zlotych 2019 140th Anniversary of the National Museum in Krakow
Reverse 20 Zlotych 2019 140th Anniversary of the National Museum in Krakow
20 Zlotych 2019 140th Anniversary of the National Museum in Krakow
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2019 100th Anniversary of PKO Bank Polski
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2019 100th Anniversary of PKO Bank Polski
10 Zlotych 2019 100th Anniversary of PKO Bank Polski
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2019 100th Anniversary of the Signing of the State Archives Decree
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2019 100th Anniversary of the Signing of the State Archives Decree
10 Zlotych 2019 100th Anniversary of the Signing of the State Archives Decree
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2019 Legislative Sejm of 1919-1922
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2019 Legislative Sejm of 1919-1922
10 Zlotych 2019 Legislative Sejm of 1919-1922
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2019 Vilnius Offensive
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2019 Vilnius Offensive
10 Zlotych 2019 Vilnius Offensive
Average price
Sales
0 4
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2019 200th Anniversary of the Jan Matejko Academy of Fine Arts in Krakow
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2019 200th Anniversary of the Jan Matejko Academy of Fine Arts in Krakow
10 Zlotych 2019 200th Anniversary of the Jan Matejko Academy of Fine Arts in Krakow
Average price
Sales
0 2
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2019 100th Anniversary of the Catholic University of Lublin
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2019 100th Anniversary of the Catholic University of Lublin
10 Zlotych 2019 100th Anniversary of the Catholic University of Lublin
Average price
Sales
0 3
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2019 Stanisław Kasznica 'Wasowski'
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2019 Stanisław Kasznica 'Wasowski'
10 Zlotych 2019 Stanisław Kasznica 'Wasowski'
Average price
Sales
0 2
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2019 100th Anniversary of the University of Poznań
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2019 100th Anniversary of the University of Poznań
10 Zlotych 2019 100th Anniversary of the University of Poznań
Average price
Sales
0 4
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2019 420th Anniversary of the Birth of Hetman Stefan Czarniecki
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2019 420th Anniversary of the Birth of Hetman Stefan Czarniecki
10 Zlotych 2019 420th Anniversary of the Birth of Hetman Stefan Czarniecki
Average price
Sales
0 5
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2019 75th Anniversary of the Romani and Sinti Genocide
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2019 75th Anniversary of the Romani and Sinti Genocide
10 Zlotych 2019 75th Anniversary of the Romani and Sinti Genocide
Average price
Sales
0 2
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2019 100th Anniversary of the National Flag of Poland
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2019 100th Anniversary of the National Flag of Poland
10 Zlotych 2019 100th Anniversary of the National Flag of Poland
Average price
Sales
0 4
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2019 90th Anniversary of the Birth of Anna Walentynowicz
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2019 90th Anniversary of the Birth of Anna Walentynowicz
10 Zlotych 2019 90th Anniversary of the Birth of Anna Walentynowicz
Average price
Sales
0 4
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2019 Lukasz Cieplinski 'Plug'
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2019 Lukasz Cieplinski 'Plug'
10 Zlotych 2019 Lukasz Cieplinski 'Plug'
Average price
Sales
0 3
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2019 Wojciech Korfanty
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2019 Wojciech Korfanty
10 Zlotych 2019 Wojciech Korfanty
Average price
Sales
0 4
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2019 Russian Homage
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2019 Russian Homage
10 Zlotych 2019 Russian Homage
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2019 Prussian Homage
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2019 Prussian Homage
10 Zlotych 2019 Prussian Homage
Average price
Sales
0 3
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2019 100th Anniversary of Polish Military Aviation
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2019 100th Anniversary of Polish Military Aviation
10 Zlotych 2019 100th Anniversary of Polish Military Aviation
Average price
Sales
0 3
Obverse 10 Zlotych 2019 Roman Rybarski
Reverse 10 Zlotych 2019 Roman Rybarski
10 Zlotych 2019 Roman Rybarski
Average price
Sales
0 2

Bimetallic commemorative coins

Obverse 5 Zlotych 2019 The Monuments of Frombork
Reverse 5 Zlotych 2019 The Monuments of Frombork
5 Zlotych 2019 The Monuments of Frombork
Average price 260 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 5 Zlotych 2019 The Liberation Mound
Reverse 5 Zlotych 2019 The Liberation Mound
5 Zlotych 2019 The Liberation Mound
Average price 230 $
Sales
0 2
