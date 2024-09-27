Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Coins of Poland 2019
Circulation coins
Gold commemorative coins
200 Zlotych 2019 200th Anniversary of the Jan Matejko Academy of Fine Arts in Krakow
Average price —
Sales
0 1
200 Zlotych 2019 420th Anniversary of the Birth of Hetman Stefan Czarniecki
Average price —
Sales
0 0
Silver commemorative coins
10 Zlotych 2019 100th Anniversary of the Signing of the State Archives Decree
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 4
10 Zlotych 2019 200th Anniversary of the Jan Matejko Academy of Fine Arts in Krakow
Average price —
Sales
0 2
10 Zlotych 2019 420th Anniversary of the Birth of Hetman Stefan Czarniecki
Average price —
Sales
0 5
