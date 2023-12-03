10 Zlotych 2019 "100th Anniversary of the University of Poznań" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2019 "100th Anniversary of the University of Poznań". This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 218 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 110. Bidding took place May 23, 2020.

