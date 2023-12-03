Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2019 "100th Anniversary of the University of Poznań" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2019 "100th Anniversary of the University of Poznań" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2019 "100th Anniversary of the University of Poznań" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 15,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2019
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2019 "100th Anniversary of the University of Poznań". This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 218 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 110. Bidding took place May 23, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 23, 2020
Condition PF70 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2019 "100th Anniversary of the University of Poznań", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

