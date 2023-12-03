Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 2019 "140th Anniversary of the National Museum in Krakow" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 2019 "140th Anniversary of the National Museum in Krakow" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 2019 "140th Anniversary of the National Museum in Krakow" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: NBP

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38,61 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 13,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 2019
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2019 "140th Anniversary of the National Museum in Krakow". This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 597 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 240. Bidding took place March 11, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 185 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 2019 "140th Anniversary of the National Museum in Krakow" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2019 "140th Anniversary of the National Museum in Krakow" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 2019 "140th Anniversary of the National Museum in Krakow" at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2019 "140th Anniversary of the National Museum in Krakow" at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2019 "140th Anniversary of the National Museum in Krakow" at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2019 "140th Anniversary of the National Museum in Krakow" at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2019 "140th Anniversary of the National Museum in Krakow" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2019 "140th Anniversary of the National Museum in Krakow" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2019 "140th Anniversary of the National Museum in Krakow" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2019 "140th Anniversary of the National Museum in Krakow" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2019 "140th Anniversary of the National Museum in Krakow", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

