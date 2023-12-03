20 Zlotych 2019 "140th Anniversary of the National Museum in Krakow" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2019 "140th Anniversary of the National Museum in Krakow". This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 597 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 240. Bidding took place March 11, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (1) Condition (slab) PF70 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (1)