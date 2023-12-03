Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 2019 "140th Anniversary of the National Museum in Krakow" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2019 "140th Anniversary of the National Museum in Krakow". This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 597 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 240. Bidding took place March 11, 2023.
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 185 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
