Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2019 "Wojciech Korfanty" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2019 "Wojciech Korfanty" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2019 "Wojciech Korfanty" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 13,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2019
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2019 "Wojciech Korfanty". This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 364 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 120. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

  • COINSNET (1)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Poland 10 Zlotych 2019 "Wojciech Korfanty" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2019 "Wojciech Korfanty" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 2019 "Wojciech Korfanty" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2019 "Wojciech Korfanty" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 85 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 2019 "Wojciech Korfanty" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2019 "Wojciech Korfanty" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2019 "Wojciech Korfanty" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2019 "Wojciech Korfanty" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2019 "Wojciech Korfanty", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

