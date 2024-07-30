200 Zlotych 2019 "200th Anniversary of the Jan Matejko Academy of Fine Arts in Krakow" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2019 "200th Anniversary of the Jan Matejko Academy of Fine Arts in Krakow". This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98219 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 990. Bidding took place March 13, 2022.

