Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200 Zlotych 2019 "200th Anniversary of the Jan Matejko Academy of Fine Arts in Krakow" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 200 Zlotych 2019 "200th Anniversary of the Jan Matejko Academy of Fine Arts in Krakow" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 200 Zlotych 2019 "200th Anniversary of the Jan Matejko Academy of Fine Arts in Krakow" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: NBP

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 1,500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 2019
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2019 "200th Anniversary of the Jan Matejko Academy of Fine Arts in Krakow". This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98219 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 990. Bidding took place March 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
Poland 200 Zlotych 2019 "200th Anniversary of the Jan Matejko Academy of Fine Arts in Krakow" at auction Heritage - March 13, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 13, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 2019 "200th Anniversary of the Jan Matejko Academy of Fine Arts in Krakow", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

