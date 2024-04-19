Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2019 "420th Anniversary of the Birth of Hetman Stefan Czarniecki" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2019 "420th Anniversary of the Birth of Hetman Stefan Czarniecki". This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3135 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 180. Bidding took place December 3, 2023.
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2019 "420th Anniversary of the Birth of Hetman Stefan Czarniecki", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
