10 Zlotych 2019 "420th Anniversary of the Birth of Hetman Stefan Czarniecki" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2019 "420th Anniversary of the Birth of Hetman Stefan Czarniecki". This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3135 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 180. Bidding took place December 3, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (5)