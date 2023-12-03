10 Zlotych 2019 "Legislative Sejm of 1919-1922" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2019 "Legislative Sejm of 1919-1922". This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1402 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 100. Bidding took place March 9, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (1)