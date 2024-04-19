Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2019 "100th Anniversary of PKO Bank Polski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2019 "100th Anniversary of PKO Bank Polski". This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 349 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 105. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2019 "100th Anniversary of PKO Bank Polski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
