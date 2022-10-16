Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 2019 "Battle of Wizna" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2019 "Battle of Wizna". This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 490 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 130. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2019 "Battle of Wizna", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
