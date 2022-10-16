Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 2019 "Battle of Wizna" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 2019 "Battle of Wizna" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 2019 "Battle of Wizna" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: NBP

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38,61 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 15,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 2019
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2019 "Battle of Wizna". This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 490 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 130. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
Poland 20 Zlotych 2019 "Battle of Wizna" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2019 "Battle of Wizna" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 2019 "Battle of Wizna" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2019 "Battle of Wizna" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2019 "Battle of Wizna", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2019 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 20 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search