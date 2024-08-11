Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2019 "Russian Homage" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2019 "Russian Homage". This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3717 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 260. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.
