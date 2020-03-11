10 Zlotych 2019 "200th Anniversary of the Jan Matejko Academy of Fine Arts in Krakow" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2019 "200th Anniversary of the Jan Matejko Academy of Fine Arts in Krakow". This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1400 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 100. Bidding took place March 9, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (2)