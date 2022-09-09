Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Zlotych 2019 "The Liberation Mound" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 2019 "The Liberation Mound". This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 608 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,550. Bidding took place December 28, 2023.
