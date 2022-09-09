Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Zlotych 2019 "The Liberation Mound" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 5 Zlotych 2019 "The Liberation Mound" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 5 Zlotych 2019 "The Liberation Mound" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel + Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 24 g
  • Diameter 6,54 mm
  • Mintage UNC 1,200,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 2019
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 2019 "The Liberation Mound". This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 608 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,550. Bidding took place December 28, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 5 Zlotych 2019 "The Liberation Mound" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
396 $
Price in auction currency 1550 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 2019 "The Liberation Mound" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 2019 "The Liberation Mound", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

