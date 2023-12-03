10 Zlotych 2019 "Prussian Homage" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2019 "Prussian Homage". This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 469 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 420. Bidding took place November 6, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (3) Condition (slab) PF70 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (1)