Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2019 "Prussian Homage" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2019 "Prussian Homage" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2019 "Prussian Homage" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 10,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2019
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2019 "Prussian Homage". This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 469 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 420. Bidding took place November 6, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Wójcicki (3)
Poland 10 Zlotych 2019 "Prussian Homage" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2019 "Prussian Homage" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 2019 "Prussian Homage" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2019 "Prussian Homage" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 2019 "Prussian Homage" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2019 "Prussian Homage" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2019 "Prussian Homage", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2019 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 10 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search