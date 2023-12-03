Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2019 "Prussian Homage" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2019 "Prussian Homage". This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 469 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 420. Bidding took place November 6, 2021.
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2019 "Prussian Homage", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
