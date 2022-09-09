Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2019 "100th Anniversary of Polish Military Aviation" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2019 "100th Anniversary of Polish Military Aviation". This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 365 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 165. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 165 PLN
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2019 "100th Anniversary of Polish Military Aviation", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
