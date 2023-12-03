10 Zlotych 2019 "75th Anniversary of the Romani and Sinti Genocide" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2019 "75th Anniversary of the Romani and Sinti Genocide". This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 359 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 110. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (2)