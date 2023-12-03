Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2019 "Lukasz Cieplinski 'Plug'" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2019 "Lukasz Cieplinski 'Plug'". This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3139 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place December 3, 2023.
Сondition
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2019 "Lukasz Cieplinski 'Plug'", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
