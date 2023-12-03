Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
50 Zlotych 2019 "Stephen Bathory" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,999)
- Weight 62,20 g
- Pure silver (1,9978 oz) 62,1378 g
- Diameter 45 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage PROOF 5,500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 50 Zlotych
- Year 2019
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 2019 "Stephen Bathory". This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 99 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,300. Bidding took place June 11, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Tempus (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (4)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS70 NGC
Selling price
337 $
Price in auction currency 1350 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
252 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Tempus
Date November 3, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
