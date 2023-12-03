50 Zlotych 2019 "Stephen Bathory" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 2019 "Stephen Bathory". This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 99 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,300. Bidding took place June 11, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (8) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS70 (1) Service NGC (1)