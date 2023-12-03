Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2019 "Stanisław Kasznica 'Wasowski'" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2019 "Stanisław Kasznica 'Wasowski'". This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3133 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 180. Bidding took place December 3, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2019 "Stanisław Kasznica 'Wasowski'", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search