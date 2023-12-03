Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 2019 "450th Anniversary of the Union of Lublin" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 2019 "450th Anniversary of the Union of Lublin" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 2019 "450th Anniversary of the Union of Lublin" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Salon Numizmatyczny Mateusz Wójcicki

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 15,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 2019
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2019 "450th Anniversary of the Union of Lublin". This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 488 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 195. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 20 Zlotych 2019 "450th Anniversary of the Union of Lublin" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2019 "450th Anniversary of the Union of Lublin" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 2019 "450th Anniversary of the Union of Lublin" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2019 "450th Anniversary of the Union of Lublin" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller WCN
Date September 1, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2019 "450th Anniversary of the Union of Lublin" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2019 "450th Anniversary of the Union of Lublin" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2019 "450th Anniversary of the Union of Lublin" at auction Stare Monety - March 4, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2019 "450th Anniversary of the Union of Lublin" at auction Stare Monety - March 4, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 4, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2019 "450th Anniversary of the Union of Lublin" at auction Rzeszowski DA - March 11, 2020
Poland 20 Zlotych 2019 "450th Anniversary of the Union of Lublin" at auction Rzeszowski DA - March 11, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date March 11, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2019 "450th Anniversary of the Union of Lublin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

