20 Zlotych 2019 "450th Anniversary of the Union of Lublin" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2019 "450th Anniversary of the Union of Lublin". This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 488 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 195. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (1)