Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
100 Zlotych 2019 "Wojciech Korfanty" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 2019 "Wojciech Korfanty". This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 388787 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,300. Bidding took place February 29, 2024.
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 2019 "Wojciech Korfanty", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
