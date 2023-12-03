Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 2019 "Helena Modrzejewska" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 2019 "Helena Modrzejewska" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 2019 "Helena Modrzejewska" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Salon Numizmatyczny Mateusz Wójcicki

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 16,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 2019
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2019 "Helena Modrzejewska". This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 248 sold at the Stare Monety auction for PLN 180. Bidding took place March 4, 2022.

  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 20 Zlotych 2019 "Helena Modrzejewska" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2019 "Helena Modrzejewska" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 2019 "Helena Modrzejewska" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2019 "Helena Modrzejewska" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 170 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 2019 "Helena Modrzejewska" at auction Stare Monety - March 4, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2019 "Helena Modrzejewska" at auction Stare Monety - March 4, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 4, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Poland 20 Zlotych 2019 "Helena Modrzejewska" at auction Rzeszowski DA - March 11, 2020
Poland 20 Zlotych 2019 "Helena Modrzejewska" at auction Rzeszowski DA - March 11, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date March 11, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2019 "Helena Modrzejewska", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

