20 Zlotych 2019 "Helena Modrzejewska" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 16,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 2019
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2019 "Helena Modrzejewska". This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 248 sold at the Stare Monety auction for PLN 180. Bidding took place March 4, 2022.
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 170 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 4, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
