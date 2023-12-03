20 Zlotych 2019 "Helena Modrzejewska" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2019 "Helena Modrzejewska". This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 248 sold at the Stare Monety auction for PLN 180. Bidding took place March 4, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (4)