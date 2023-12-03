Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2019 "100th Anniversary of the Signing of the State Archives Decree" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2019 "100th Anniversary of the Signing of the State Archives Decree". This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 519 sold at the Stare Monety auction for PLN 120. Bidding took place September 9, 2022.
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2019 "100th Anniversary of the Signing of the State Archives Decree", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
