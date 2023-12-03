10 Zlotych 2019 "100th Anniversary of the Signing of the State Archives Decree" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2019 "100th Anniversary of the Signing of the State Archives Decree". This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 519 sold at the Stare Monety auction for PLN 120. Bidding took place September 9, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (1)