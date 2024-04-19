Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2019 "Vilnius Offensive" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2019 "Vilnius Offensive". This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 661 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 120. Bidding took place April 18, 2024.
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2019 "Vilnius Offensive", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
