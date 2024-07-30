Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

500 Zlotych 2019 "Stephen Bathory" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 500 Zlotych 2019 "Stephen Bathory" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 500 Zlotych 2019 "Stephen Bathory" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9999)
  • Weight 62,2 g
  • Pure gold (1,9996 oz) 62,1938 g
  • Diameter 45 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage PROOF 600

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 500 Zlotych
  • Year 2019
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 500 Zlotych 2019 "Stephen Bathory", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

