Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 2019 "The szostak (Six grosz) of John III Sobieski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 2019 "The szostak (Six grosz) of John III Sobieski" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 2019 "The szostak (Six grosz) of John III Sobieski" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: NBP

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38,61 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 13,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 2019
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2019 "The szostak (Six grosz) of John III Sobieski". This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 489 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Poland 20 Zlotych 2019 "The szostak (Six grosz) of John III Sobieski" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2019 "The szostak (Six grosz) of John III Sobieski" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 2019 "The szostak (Six grosz) of John III Sobieski" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - May 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2019 "The szostak (Six grosz) of John III Sobieski" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - May 19, 2024
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date May 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 2019 "The szostak (Six grosz) of John III Sobieski" at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2019 "The szostak (Six grosz) of John III Sobieski" at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2019 "The szostak (Six grosz) of John III Sobieski" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2019 "The szostak (Six grosz) of John III Sobieski" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2019 "The szostak (Six grosz) of John III Sobieski" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2019 "The szostak (Six grosz) of John III Sobieski" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2019 "The szostak (Six grosz) of John III Sobieski" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2019 "The szostak (Six grosz) of John III Sobieski" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2019 "The szostak (Six grosz) of John III Sobieski" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2019 "The szostak (Six grosz) of John III Sobieski" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2019 "The szostak (Six grosz) of John III Sobieski" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2019 "The szostak (Six grosz) of John III Sobieski" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2019 "The szostak (Six grosz) of John III Sobieski" at auction Numis Poland - April 6, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2019 "The szostak (Six grosz) of John III Sobieski" at auction Numis Poland - April 6, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date April 6, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2019 "The szostak (Six grosz) of John III Sobieski" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2019 "The szostak (Six grosz) of John III Sobieski" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2019 "The szostak (Six grosz) of John III Sobieski" at auction Stare Monety - March 4, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2019 "The szostak (Six grosz) of John III Sobieski" at auction Stare Monety - March 4, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 4, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2019 "The szostak (Six grosz) of John III Sobieski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

