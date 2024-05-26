20 Zlotych 2019 "The szostak (Six grosz) of John III Sobieski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2019 "The szostak (Six grosz) of John III Sobieski". This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 489 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (10) No grade (1) Condition (slab) PF70 (2) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service GCN (1) NGC (1)