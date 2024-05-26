Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 2019 "The szostak (Six grosz) of John III Sobieski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2019 "The szostak (Six grosz) of John III Sobieski". This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 489 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date May 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date April 6, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2019 "The szostak (Six grosz) of John III Sobieski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
