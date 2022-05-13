Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Zlotych 2017 MW "The Holy Trinity Chapel at Lublin Castle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 2017 "The Holy Trinity Chapel at Lublin Castle" with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 888 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place March 28, 2020.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Zlotych 2017 "The Holy Trinity Chapel at Lublin Castle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
