5 Zlotych 2017 MW "The Holy Trinity Chapel at Lublin Castle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 2017 "The Holy Trinity Chapel at Lublin Castle" with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 888 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place March 28, 2020.

